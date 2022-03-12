Watch Video: Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab Guv Banwarilal Purohit, to take oath as CM on March 16

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister designate Bhagwant Mann met Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh and handed over him a letter claiming stakes claim to form the government in the state.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and several of his ministers will be present at the event. The date was announced after Mann met Kejriwal at the latter’s residence in New Delhi and invited him for the ceremony.



Mann on Thursday won the Dhuri seat with a margin of 58,206 votes as AAP scored its maiden victory in the state. The party has won 92 out of 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly.

Speaking to the reporters, he said, "People from houses across Punjab will come to the ceremony, they will also pay tribute to Bhagat Singh. We will have a good cabinet, historic decisions -that were never made before - will be made. So, you will have to wait".



Though the CM-designate did not give details, at least eight ministers are expected to take oath along with him. The names of former leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema (MLA from Dirba), Aman Arora (Sunam), Kultar Singh Sandhwan (Kotkapura) Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (Jagraon), Harjot Singh Bains (Anandpur Sahib) and Gurmeet Singh Hayer (Barnala) are doing the rounds for cabinet berths. Most of these are sitting MLAs who have again won their s

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:31 AM IST