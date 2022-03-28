Watch video: Bhagwant Mann announces doorstep delivery of ration in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday that the state government has decided to start doorstep delivery of ration for the beneficiaries.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"AAP has decided to start doorstep delivery of ration for the people of Punjab. Our officers will call you to ask the timings of the same and will deliver at that time. It is an optional scheme," Bhagwant Mann said.

Earlier on Friday, Bhagwant Mann had said that former MLAs will now get pension for only one term, doing away with the practice of drawing the benefit for each term served by them.

An MLA gets a pension of around Rs 75,000 per month for one term. Thereafter, an additional 66 per cent of the pension amount is given for each subsequent term.

More than 250 former MLAs are are getting pension at present.

"Ex-MLAs in Punjab, even if they have won twice, five times or ten times, they will now get pension for one term only," said Mann in a video message while adding that several MPs are also getting pension for remaining MLAs earlier. The CM said money saved from it will be spent on the welfare of people.

The AAP had a landslide win in the Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats to form its government in the state with a three-fourth majority in the 117-member legislative assembly.

In the Punjab election, the ruling Congress managed to secure 18 seats while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended up with two seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged three seats while Bahujan Samaj Party managed to win a solitary seat.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:28 PM IST