Watch video: Because of India's rising power we are able to evacuate citizens from Ukraine, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India could evacuate its citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine because of its rising power.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, PM Modi said: "We are making all efforts to evacuate people stuck in Ukraine under Operation Ganga. thousands of citizens brought back to India. To accelerate this mission, India has sent its four ministers there, will leave no stone unturned for the safe passage of Indians."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"It is due to India's rising strength that we are able to safely evacuate our nationals stuck in Ukraine, for which we are running Operational Ganga," PM Modi said.

Taking a jibe at rivals, the Prime Minister said those who questioned the valour of armed forces and 'Make in India' can not make the country strong.

Sonbhadra district will go to polls in the last phase on March 7. Results of the seven-phase UP assembly polls will be declared on March 10.

The Union Government has launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Several countries, including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union, have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised military aid to Ukraine to fight Russian forces.

The US, Canada and European allies agreed to remove key Russian banks from the interbank messaging system, SWIFT, which means that they won't be able to communicate securely with banks beyond Russia's borders. President Putin has also signed a decree on special economic measures against the US and its allies.

Fighting in Ukraine has so far pushed more than 500,000 people across the country's borders, according to the UN refugee agency.

(With inputs from Agencies)Watch video: Because of India's rising power we are able to evacuate citizens from Ukraine, says PM Modi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 02:33 PM IST