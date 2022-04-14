Watch Video: At least 13 injured in gas cylinder blast at restaurant in Delhi's Jamia Nagar

At least 13 people were injured following a gas cylinder blast in a fast-food resutaurant in Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Thursday, said Delhi Fire officials.

The injured have been admitted to the Holy Family Hospital, they added.

"A gas cylinder explosion occurred at a fast-food restaurant in Jamia area of South East Delhi, 13 people injured. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. Injured admitted to Holy Family Hospital," news agency ANI quoted the Delhi Fire officials as saying.

In videos going viral on social media, overturned vehicles and people running for cover could be seen. A few men were also seen bleeding.

Watch Video:

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 06:20 PM IST