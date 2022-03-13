Watch video: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann visit Golden Temple in Amritsar ahead of mega roadshow

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann and along with Delhi Chief Minister Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal visited Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday.

The senior AAP leadership will be visiting Durgiana Temple, Valmiki Temple and Jallianwala Bagh before commencing their roadshow.

Mann and Kejriwal will hold a roadshow in Amritsar over the party's victory in the Assembly polls.

Mann met Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Saturday to stake claims to form the government in Punjab.

The AAP registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls, winning 92 seats while Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly in the state. The BJP won two and Shiromani Akali Dali three seats.

Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday staked claim to form government in the state after meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit here.

After the meeting, Mann told reporters outside the Raj Bhawan that he handed over a letter of support of his party MLAs to the governor who accepted it.

"We staked claim to form the government and the governor sahib approved it," said Mann.

The 48-year-old Mann was elected the AAP Legislature Party leader at a meeting of the party MLAs in Mohali on Friday.

Mann said the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 12:30 pm on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district. Mann has invited AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his swearing-in ceremony.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 12:20 PM IST