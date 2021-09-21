Watch video: Army chopper crashes in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, two pilots injured

An Indian Army helicopter with two people on board crashed in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to news agency ANI, the helicopter which belonged to the Indian Army went down near the Patnitop area of Udhampur.

"An Army Aviation Helicopter has force-landed near Patnitop. The two pilots are injured and are being evacuated. Further details are being ascertained," Indian Army officials told ANI.

Officials told PTI that the incident occurred in the Shivgarh Dhar area of the district between 10.30 am to 10.45 am. A pilot was brought out of the chopper by the locals, they said, adding the helicopter belongs to the army aviation corps.

A defence spokesman at the Northern Command said that there has been an incident. Details are being ascertained, he said. "The Army will issue a statement", he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 01:34 PM IST