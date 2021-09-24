e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

CBI takes over investigation into the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, constitutes probe team
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 04:06 PM IST

Watch Video: Anti-tobacco group appeals Amitabh Bachchan to avoid ads promoting paan masala brands

FPJ Web Desk
National anti-tobacco organisation asks Amitabh Bachchan to withdraw from ad campaign promoting pan masala | pti

National anti-tobacco organisation asks Amitabh Bachchan to withdraw from ad campaign promoting pan masala | pti

Advertisement

The National Organization for Tobacco Eradication (NOTE), an NGO, on Thursday appealed actor Amitabh Bachchan not to be part of advertisements which promote Paan Masala brands.

NOTE president Dr Shekhar Salkar said in an open letter that the actor should withdraw from "surrogate" Paan Masala (scented tobacco mix) advertisements and support the cause of anti-tobacco movement.

Watch Video:


Medical research has shown that tobacco and Paan Masala consumption aggravates the risk of cancer, heart ailments and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, he said.

The actor's spokespersons were not available for comment.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

ALSO READ

KBC 13: Can you answer this Rs 1 crore question on Indian history that made Pranshu Tripathi quit...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 04:06 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal