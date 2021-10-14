e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 06:19 PM IST

Watch Video: Amit Shah warns Pakistan of another surgical strike if it doesn't stop sponsoring killings in Kashmir

FPJ Web Desk
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah in striking attacks on Pakistan warned of more surgical attacks if it did not stop its transgressions and sponsoring the killing of civilians in Kashmir.

"The surgical strikes proved that we don't tolerate attacks. More will come if you transgress," the Home Minister said.

He was speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the National Forensic Sciences University in Goa's Dharbandora.


"Surgical strike under PM Modi and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar was an important step. We sent out a message that no one can disturb India's borders. There was a time for talks, But now is the time to reciprocate," Shah said.

India conducted surgical strikes in Pakistan in September 2016 in response to its terrorist attacks in Uri, Pathankot and Gurdaspur in India. It took out several terrorist camps in Pakistan. The surgical strikes were conducted on September 29, 2016, 11 days after the Uri attack.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 06:19 PM IST
