Watch video: Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, PM Narendra Modi begins review meeting with chief ministers

Amid rise in Covid-19 cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, January 13 began a a virtual meeting with CMs to review the pandemic situation in their respective states and UTs.

During the COVID review meeting with chief ministers, PM Modi is expected to take stock of the COVID/ Omicron cases in the country and discuss the steps to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

His meeting with the CM was scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm.

On Sunday, PM Modi had chaired a meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in India. He had also reviewed the preparations for logistics, the vaccination campaign and the readiness of medical infrastructure to tackle the cases of Omicron and COVID-19 in India.

He had asked officials to coordinate with the states regarding the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level. He directed officials to continue intensive containment and active surveillance in clusters reporting higher cases and provide required technical support be to states which are reporting higher cases.

After the previous meeting, PM Modi had highlighted the importance of ensuring COVID-19-appropriate behaviour such as usage of masks, social distancing as measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. He had also emphasised the containment and surveillance of high-density clusters and assured assistance to states and union territories from the Centre.

The rapid surge in Covid-19 cases has prompted the authorities to impose fresh restrictions, including night curfew and ban on large gatherings.

Meanwhile, India logged 2,47,417 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 236 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,63,17,927 which includes 5,488 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The country saw a single day jump of 620 cases of the Omicron variant, the highest so far, taking the total tally of such cases to 5,488, out of which 2,162 people have recovered or migrated so far.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 05:20 PM IST