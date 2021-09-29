Watch Video: Amid Punjab crisis, Captain Amarinder Singh meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who was snubbed by the Congress party, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi. Singh's team has called it a "courtesy visit", reported NDTV.

This meeting comes at a time when speculation is rife that Singh might consider joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to a report, Singh is also expected to met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda. Reportedly, the former Punjab CM is likely to be inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet as Union Agriculture Minister.

However, Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral on Tuesday said "too much being read into Captain Amarinder's visit to Delhi".

"He is on a personal visit, during which he'll meet some friends and vacate Kapurthala House (the Punjab Chief Minister's residence in the national capital) ... No need for unnecessary speculation," he added.

Meanwhile, Singh's Delhi visit has come at a time when Navjot Singh Sidhu stepped down as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), plunging the grand old party into a fresh crisis.

Incidentally, the Assembly elections in Punjab are only five months away.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 06:50 PM IST