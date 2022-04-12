Watch Video: All trapped tourists after Jharkhand ropeway accident rescued, one dies after falling off chopper

All the tourists trapped in cable cars in Jharkhand's Deoghar district have been rescued, while one more person has fallen off a helicopter when she was being winched up, taking the death toll in the incident to three, officials said on Tuesday.

"Of the remaining 15 people trapped in cable cars, 14 have been rescued while a woman fell off the chopper during the course of rescue operation," Additional Director General of Police R K Mallick told PTI from the spot over phone.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Deoghar Civil Surgeon C K Shahi said that the woman, identified as 60-year-old Shobha Devi, has been declared dead on being taken to a hospital.

Air Force, ITBP & NDRF teams have rescued people, operation is underway, said Union Minister Nityanand Rai.

He added, "The ropeway incident in Deoghar is unfortunate. Along with local admin, all central agencies are engaged in evacuating people. We have provided all necessary facilities to people stuck,."

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 03:34 PM IST