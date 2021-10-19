Watch video: AIMIM chief Owaisi slams PM Modi's silence on rising fuel prices and China 'encroachment'

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the Prime Minister has still not spoken about fuel price hike and the threat posed by Chinese at Line of Actual Control (LAC), as per a India Today report.

“PM Modi never speaks on two things -- rise in petrol and diesel prices and China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. PM is afraid of speaking on China,” said Owaisi at a public meeting in Hyderabad on Monday.

He said that after the Pulwama attack, PM modi had said that ‘ghar me ghuske marenge’ (we will hit the enemy inside their territory) and they were in full support but "now China is sitting in our backyard and he is doing nothing,” he charged.

Owaisi also slammed the Centre over the recent encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, which saw the killings of civilians in separate incidents and the death of nine Army personnel during counter-terrorism operations last week.

“Nine soldiers died and but the India-Pakistan T20 match will still be played on October 24,” said the AIMIM president, echoing the sentiments of tmany who want the match cancelled in the wake of Kashmir encounters.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is tense as terrorists continue to target civilians. Eleven people have been killed so far in the last 15 days, with two labourers from Bihar gunned down by militants in Kulgam on Sunday. The LeT affiliate United Liberation Front has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A few days ago, Owaisi had also questioned PM Modi’s silence on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the atrocities committed against minorities in BJP-ruled states.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:14 AM IST