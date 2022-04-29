Watch video: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi breaks down during speech, says they're trying to wipe Muslims out

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday broke down during a speech in Hyderabad alleging that "Muslims are being wiped out of the country."

Speaking on the bulldozer row, the AIMIM chief said that he gets calls every day about the 'instances of injustice' happening in the country.

"People are calling and telling me about atrocities being done to them, their villages and shops are being demolished. One should not lose hope, there's no need to worry. We'll face it with patience but will never raze a home," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.

#WATCH | AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi breaks down while addressing a gathering on the last Friday of Ramzan at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/GCTjQeU38R — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

