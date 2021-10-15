Watch video: Aim to make India one of top countries in defence sector, says Rajnath Singh, performs shashtra puja

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the government now wants to bring India among the top countries in the field of the defence sector.

While addressing the launch event of seven new Defence companies he said, "Our aim is to bring India among the top countries of the world in the field of the defence sector, from design to production, and export, with the active participation of public and private sector." Singh said that taking forward the resolve of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the government has decided to convert the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), a subordinate office of the Ministry of Defence into seven new 100% government-owned corporate entities with professional management.

"Today, seven new Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSU) — MIL, AVANI, AWE, TCL, YIL, IOL, GIL— are being dedicated to the nation in the course of the reformative change. There could hardly have been a better opportunity for such reforms to achieve its new objectives," he said.

He further said that the Defense Ministry has set a target of achieving a turnover of Rs 1,75,000 crore by 2024. "Today, the Defence sector is moving fast on the path of 'self-reliance' and 'make for the world'. The Defense Ministry has set a target of achieving a turnover of Rs 1,75,000 crore by 2024 in aerospace and defence goods and services, including exports of Rs 35,000 crore," said Singh.

Rajnath Singh performs Shashtra Puja

Rajnath Singh also performed "Shashtra Puja" (worship of weapons) on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) campus in the national capital. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present on the occasion. Last year, Singh had performed 'Shastra Puja' at the Sukna War Memorial in Darjeeling, West Bengal. Earlier, during his visit to France, he had performed 'Shastra Puja' of Rafale.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 01:36 PM IST