Watch Video: Ahead of Punjab polls, PM Modi meets Sikh delegation at his residence; here's what he said during the meet

Ahead of the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted a delegation of eminent personalities and spiritual leaders from the Sikh community at his official residence in the national capital.

During the meet, PM Modi reiterated his earlier statement that the Congress failed to ensure that the Sikh shrine Kartarpur Sahib stayed in India during the Partition of 1947.

"They could not reach an agreement to bring Kartarpur, which is six km away. I started talks through the diplomatic channel. When I used to stay in Punjab I used to look at (Kartarpur Sahib) using binoculars. Then I used to think we have to do something," he was heard telling the delegation in a video posted on his Twitter acount.

"This country was hardly born in 1947. Our gurus went through so much... We suffered so much oppression during the Emergency. I was underground at that time. I used to wear a Sikh disguise to hide. I used to wear a pagdi," he added.

The PM also spoke about bringing back the Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan. "The Guru Granth Sahib should be brought back with pride from Afghanistan. We made arrangements and provided a special plane. I asked our ministers to bring it back with respect. It is invaluable in our lives. As someone from Gujarat, I want to say that I have ties of blood with you as one of the Punj Pyaras of Guru Gobind Singh was from Gujarat," he said.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a tweet PM Modi said, "Met with eminent personalities of Sant Samaj and Sikh community. These were all the Patwants who spread the Sikh community and culture all over the country and the world and served humanity."

In a video of the meeting shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Sikh representatives were seen gifting a 'kirpan' to the Prime Minister.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi tweeted, "I am very honoured that these esteemed personalities of the Sikh community have lauded the various efforts of the Central Government." "I was humbled by the kind words from the distinguished members of the Sikh community on various efforts of the Central Government. I consider it my honour that the respected Sikh Gurus have taken Seva from me and their blessings have enabled me to work for society", added the PM.

Prominent Sikhs who were hosted by PM Modi include Harmeet Singh Kalka, President, Delhi Gurudwara Committee; Padma Sri Baba Balbir Singh Ji Sichewal (Sultanpur Lodhi); Mahant Karamjit Singh, President Sewapanthi, Yamuna Nagar; Baba Joga Singh, Dera Baba Jang Singh (Nanaksar) Karnal; Sant Baba Mejor Singh Waa, Mukhi Dera Baba Tara Singh Waa, Amritsar; Jathedar Baba Sahib Singh Ji, Kar Sewa Anandpur Sahib; Surinder Singh Namdhari Darbar (Bheni Sahib); Baba Jassa Singh Shiromani Akali Budha Dal, Panjwa Takht; Dr Harbhajan Singh, Damdami Taksal, Chowk Mehta and Singh Sahib Giani Ranjit Singh Ji, Jathedar Takht Sri Patna Sahi.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 08:14 PM IST