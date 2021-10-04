Watch video: After row over legality of detention on way to Lakhimpur Kheri, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sweeps room she is being kept in

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained at Sitapur while she was on her way to the violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district on Monday.

After videos of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioning the police over legal papers for her detention surfaced on social media, now, a video of the Congress leader sweeping a room where she is being kept has gone viral.

The video which is shared by the Congress party on its official Twitter handle, shows Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sweeping the floor of a room in the PAC (Provincial Arms Constabulary) Guest House.

According to reports, the video is of the room where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been detained since Monday morning. The room was apparently dirty and she asked for a broom and cleaned it herself.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders were detained in Sitapur on Monday, with the party alleging they were not allowed to meet the victims of the violence that erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told NDTV that she was pushed and manhandled while being arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police.

"They did not show my any papers. If they do not give me any papers, then I will call it kidnapping," the Congress leader told NDTV. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she was told she was arrested under Section 151 on grounds that she was "going to commit a crime in future".

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's convoy was earlier briefly stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police officials in Lucknow, where the Congress general secretary had arrived on Sunday night, within a few hours of violence being reported during an anti-farm laws protest.

Later, Congress leader Deependra Singh Hooda drove her to Lakhimpur Kheri. At around 6 am on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was stopped as soon as she reached Hargaon.

After which, the Congress General Secretary demanded to be shown a warrant when police personnel surrounded her convoy at Sitapur.

"I am not important than the people you have killed. The government you are defending. You give me a legal warrant, a legal basis or else I will not move from here and you won't touch me," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was heard saying in a video.

"Warrant nikalo, order nikalo nahi toh main yahan se nahi hil rahi hoon (Produce a warrant or a legal order or else I am not moving out from here)," she was heard telling the cop.

Meanwhile, Congress has accused the police of using physical force against Priyanka Gandhi and Deepender Hooda. Stopping them in such a way is "undemocratic", Congress state President Ajay Kumar Lallu told PTI.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. "Priyanka Gandhi, Deepender Singh Hooda and other leaders were detained in Sitapur around 5 am," Lallu said.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in parts of the violence-hit Lakhimpur district, where restrictions under CrPC section 144 -- which prohibits assembly of four or more people -- has also been imposed, officials told PTI.

The UP Police took to Twitter early Monday to describe the incident as "unfortunate" and said eight casualties have been reported so far as per the district administration. "ADG LO, ACS Agriculture, IG Range & Commissioner are on the spot & situation is under control. Adequate deployment has been done to prevent any untoward incident," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 02:16 PM IST