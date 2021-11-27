Watch video: After Mamata Banerjee's 'Khela Hobe', Akhilesh Yadav launches 'Khadeda Hoibe' song to take on BJP in Uttar Pradesh

The Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party on Friday released a reprised version of Mamata Banerjee's successful election campaign anthem, 'Khela Hobe' as their new election song to take on the mighty BJP and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The viral 'Khela Hobe' tune that played a crucial role in helping Mamata Banerjee retain power for third time and trounce the BJP in West Bengal, has changed to 'Khadeda Hoibe' in the Samajwadi Party's version.

With a mix of Bhojpuri and Awadhi, the anthem has been composed to strike a chord with central and eastern UP voters. It was the same tactics followed by the BJP for its campaign two months ago. 'Khadeda Hoibe' roughly translates to 'be expelled out'.

Coming to BJP's anthem, it has been sung by the party's own singer-actor turned politician Nirahua, for the incumbent Yogi Adityanath government and is seen being very well recieved at the party's rallies.

Since Akhilesh Yadav has been using the 'Khadeda Hoibe' slogan during his rallies for about a month now and has been successful in eliciting a good response, the Samajwadi party think tank decided to weave a song around it.

Besides, the theme song the party has also launched a perfume called the "Samajwadi Sugandh" or "Attar with the its election symbol on it. It has been developed by Samajwadi legislator who also runs a perfume business in Kannauj district, known for its fragrance industry.

The UP assembly elections are expected to be held in late February or March, before the term of the state's assembly expires on May 14. The much awaited elections will witness a high voltage contest between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party and other players like Mayawati's BSP, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly consists of 403 seats with a party or coalition requiring 202 seats to form a government in the country's largest and politically most significant state. Notably, during the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had bagged a whopping majority of 312 seats and has pledged to repeat the performance "at all costs".

