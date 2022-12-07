Watch Video: AAP workers dance to Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari’s 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' song after ending BJP's 15-year-rule in MCD | Screengrab

After ending BJP's 15-year rule in MCD, AAP workers on Wednesday danced to Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari’s 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' song at the party's headquarters in Delhi.

‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’ is a popular Bhojpuri song by BJP leader and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari.

Manoj Tiwari was at the forefront of the campaign of the BJP in Delhi for the MCD polls. The leader was seen talking at AAP over the issues such as pollution and waste management among others. He was the Delhi BJP president till 2020. During his tenure as the head of the BJP's organisation in Delhi, the party recorded a record victory in the 2017 MCD elections.

The song has always been a thing for AAP and Kejriwal to take digs at Tiwari. During, the Delhi assembly campaign in 2020, Kejriwal had taken a dig at Tiwari, a well-known Bhojpuri actor, referring to him as a "good singer" who rendered 'Rinkiya Ke Papa', when asked for his views about the Delhi BJP president.

In response to Kejriwal, Tiwari had said, "The name "Rinkiya" in the song refers to daughters. By, mocking the song, the AAP and Kejriwal also "demean" the role of daughters and women in the society."

In what turned out to be a closer-than-expected contest, the AAP ended the BJP's 15-year stint in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by winning 134 seats. The majority mark in the 250-ward civic body is 126.

So, in continuation of digs at the BJP leader, after the victory, AAP workers danced to the very same song and the video has gone viral. In the video, one can see AAP workers dancing to 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' while the video of the song is being played on the projector screen.

Check the video here:

Way earlier than the final results were declared, celebrations started at the Aam Aadmi Party office in the national capital after the trends showed that the party is set to take over the MCD from the BJP.

The party workers gathered in front of the office and rejoiced, danced and chanted slogans praising party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

In a fiercely fought battle, the BJP began the day by leading in the initial trends for nearly one and a half hour initially, however, the trends started shifting as the AAP gained the lead and maintained thereafter until the final results were declared.