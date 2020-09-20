Watch Video: AAP MP Sanjay Singh clashes with Rajya Sabha marshal, gets escorted out of House

Attempts made to attack Deputy Chairman: BJP accuses Congress of 'goondagardi' in Rajya Sabha

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar alleged that Congress resorted to "goondagardi" (hooliganism) in the Rajya Sabha during the discussion on two agriculture-related bills.

"Despite recommendations of various commissions and experts, Congress never did justice to farmers who found themselves helpless for years. Today, when Congress realised they don't have support in Rajya Sabha, they resorted to 'goondagardi'. Congress has proved they don't believe in democracy. The way attempts were made to attack the Deputy Chairman is condemnable. The act of Congress is an insult to the people," Tomar told reporters.

"The anti-farmers face of the Congress party and other protesting parties came in front of the people. The way they acted today is undemocratic. I strongly condemn their action," he said.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi alleged that Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh was physically attacked during the discussion on the two agriculture bills in the Upper House and said that the Opposition has shown their anti-democratic mindset with their act.

Speaking on the bills, the minister said that farmers are now free to sell wherever they want, to whoever they want, and at whatever price they can command "At the same time, the structure of MSP has also been retained for those farmers who may wish to sell their produce through the Mandi-MSP structure. The bills passed today will bring in more investment and technology in the farming sector and go a long way in doubling the farm incomes. In every sense, this is a win-win situation for the farmers," Joshi said.

"However, such a historic day was marred by the uncouth, unparliamentarily, ruffian and violent behaviour of a few in the opposition, led by the Congress party. The debates on the three Agriculture bills was flowing smoothly. Many speakers had spoken. Towards the end of the debate, former Prime Minister Dewe Gowda ji spoke and everyone heard him in silence. Then Ahmed Patel of Congress party spoke and attacked the government and yet he was also heard fully as is the Parliamentary norm of civil debates," he said.

The minister said that the Congress party started its "thuggish" and violent behaviour after the chair's request to extend the session till the bills were disposed-off.