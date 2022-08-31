Watch video: AAP MLA and BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia get into a tiff over Delhi school inspection |

In a video that is making rounds on social media Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia are seen getting into an argument. In the video, the AAP MLA is asking the BJP spokesperson to enter the school and check the facilities but the BJP spokesperson Bhatia turns him down and rushes back into his car.

The video of the incident was tweeted by Bhardwaj in the Tweet he wrote,” Despite repeated requests to stop @gauravbh did not enter the school and ran away. Told them that we have to see 498 more schools now, but they did not agree and ran away.”

बार-बार रुकने का आग्रह करने पर भी @gauravbh स्कूल के अंदर नहीं गए और भाग गए। उनको कहा कि अभी तो 498 स्कूल और देखने हैं चलिए, मगर वे नहीं माने और भाग गए। pic.twitter.com/WFhOxOzgTF — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) August 31, 2022

He also tweeted another video in which a local is heard appreciating AAP’s work.

AAP and BJP have been at loggerheads recently due to the excise scam case. They have criticised each other at every opportunity presented. Recently, Manish Sisodia the deputy chief minister of Delhi made it to the front page of New York Times for his work in the field of education in Delhi. SInce then the Delhi unit of BJP has termed it has a PR gimmick and questioned the genuinity of the education model of Manish Sisodia and AAP.