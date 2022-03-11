Watch Video: AAP CM candidate for Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, meets party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and leader Manish Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Party CM candidate for Punjab Bhagwant Mann met party convener Arvind Kejriwal and party leader Manish Sisodia, in Delhi today after a landslide victory in Punjab, reported ANI.

The AAP had a landslide win in the Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats to form its government in the state with a three-fourth majority in the 117-member legislative assembly.

Stating that the date of the oath-taking ceremony will be announced by this evening, the chief minister-elect also took a dig at horse-trading politics. "We can call our legislative party meeting anytime we want. We don't have to rush or worry as our MLAs are honest they are not running away to other states," Mann said.

Mann, who won from Dhuri assembly constituency in Sangrur disrict by a margin of 58,206 votes, yesterday had announced that the oath taking ceremony will be held at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancesteral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 15 seats, BJP netted three and independent candidates won two seats. AAP had emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 03:41 PM IST