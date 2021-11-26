Watch video: 3 killed in Odisha after drunk truck driver rams wedding group

In a tragic incident, three persons in a marriage party procession were killed after they were knocked down by a speeding truck on side of National Highway 226 in Odisha.

A group of people were seen dancing on the side of the National Highway while they were escorting the groom at his wedding venue when the incident took place. It was night time and the group of men were dancing on the side of the road with vehicles passing.

They were hit by the truck which came towards them without any control and crushed some of the wedding guests under its wheels.

The horrific accident that was caught on digicam occurred in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Wednesday, information company PTI reported quoting the police.

Three people including the father of the groom were killed. Four others were injured and their condition is said to be critical.

The truck driver was alleged drunk, according to reports. He was beaten up by locals before he was handed over to the police.

