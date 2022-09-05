Watch video: 13 tractors of Sand Mafia drive through Agra toll-plaza breaking the barricades |

The barricades at a toll plaza in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, were broken by as many as 13 sand-filled tractors on Sunday night, despite attempts to stop them by staff members using sticks. These tractors most likely belonged to the local sand mafia.

The incident, which reportedly took place at Jajau Toll Plaza on the Agra Gwalior Highway, was captured on CCTV and has gone viral.

The first tractor is seen rushing off without paying the toll in the CCTV clip after crashing through the roadblock.

Similar to how the first tractor does, the 12 tractors that follow it proceed straight through the barricade. The toll plaza employees try to block the vehicles progress with sticks, but they are ineffective.

