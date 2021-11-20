e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Accept farmers demand on MSP, movement won't end without it: Varun Gandhi to PM Indore adjudged India's cleanest city for 5th time in a row by Union government takingIndia reports 10,302 new cases, 11,787 recoveries & 267 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 05:00 PM IST

Watch video: '114 of jawans were martyred, but they killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers', says Rajnath Singh praising Kumaon Battalion courage of bravery

The Shaheed Samman Yatra, which took off from Pithoragarh district on Saturday, will pay tribute to the sacrifices made by soldiers from Uttarakhand.
ANI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | Photo: ANI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | Photo: ANI

Advertisement

Praising the courage and bravery shown by Kumaon Battalion in Rezang La against Chinese soldiers, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said, "The miracle done by 124 jawans of the Kumaon Battalion can never be forgotten."'

"On November 18, when I went to Rezang La, I was told that 114 of jawans were martyred, but they killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers," said Singh at Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh.

The event was attended by the minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

On this occasion, the Union minister met family members of killed soldiers and ex-servicemen. "Pakistan makes all efforts to destabilize peace in India but we have sent a clear message to them that we will hit back. This is a new and powerful India," Singh said.

Speaking further the minister said, "There are four Dhams in Uttarakhand and if Sainya Dham is made, we'll have a fifth Dham here. This Dham will have soil from martyrs' homes... Names of martyrs and their villages should also be written in the (sainya) dham."

The Shaheed Samman Yatra, which took off from Pithoragarh district on Saturday, will pay tribute to the sacrifices made by soldiers from Uttarakhand.

Singh emphasised that the Sanya Dham should digitally connect the family members of killed soldiers living across the globe so that they can pay tribute to their dear ones.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

One terrorist killed in south Kashmir's Kulgam district; operation underway One terrorist killed in south Kashmir's Kulgam district; operation underway

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 05:00 PM IST
Advertisement