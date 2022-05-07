Watch: UP minister posts video of bathing in hand pump at party worker's home, says no 'VIP culture' in govt

Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi' took to Twitter and posted a video of him bathing in hand pump water after staying the night at a party worker's home.

He also stressed that there is no "VIP culture" in the government.

The video was also on Koo with a caption, "Today, after the night’s rest at the house of Mrs. Sahodara ji wife Shri Leelaram ji in Chak Kanhau village of Sindhauli development block of Shahjahanpur district, the day started with morning tea and talking to people. There he took a bath with the water from the hand pump. This is the difference between the Yogi government and the previous governments. In Yogi Sarkar, there is no distance between the general public and the government, neither any difference nor any VIP culture (sic)."

Watch video:

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 06:56 PM IST