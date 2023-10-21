Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between Two Sisters-In-Law To Marry Brother-In-Law In Bihar

A bizarre incident took place in Bihar's Hilsa district recently when two sisters-in-law got in a fight to marry their brother-in-law.

The incident took place in Malama village where the two women started arguing over marrying their brother-in-law and later a full-blown scuffle broke out between the two and a few other people involved in the matter.

A large crowd gathered near the scene to watch the series of events unfolding in front of their eyes. Cops had to be called in to intervene and break the fight.

One of the women, who was widowed, is married to the brother-in-law. The villages and relatives of the family wanted the widow to marry again after her husband passed away recently due to illness.

The other woman also wanted to get married to the brother-in-law to claim a stake in the family wealth, according to reports.

"I got a widow married to her brother-in-law in the court today. She has two small kids as well," lawyer Suresh Prasad told IANS.