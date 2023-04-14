Watch: Trucks spotted near Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi as he vacates govt bungalow

New Delhi: Trucks were spotted at the premises of Delhi residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He is vacating his residence after being disqualified as Lok Sabha MP.
Rahul had until April 24 to vacate the government bungalow at 12, Tughlaq Lane by April 22, which he was allotted while he was the MP prior to his conviction in the 'Modi surname' case by Surat court in Gujarat.
Allotment to be cancelled from April 24
On March 27, the Lok Sabha Secretariat had handed a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to vacate government bungalow. The allotment of the govt bungalow will be cancelled with effect from April 24.
Modi surname case order on April 20
Gujarat's Surat Court will pronounce the decision in Rahul Gandhi's plea in the 2019 defamation case on 'Modi surname' remark, on 20th April.
The court is hearing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea for a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark in which he has been sentenced to two years in jail.
