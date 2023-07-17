Watch: Truck Drags Car For 2 Kms After Collison On Highway In Karnataka's Udupi

Twitter

A distressing video, showing a horrifying incident in which a tipper truck drags a car for two kilometer in Karnataka's Udupi is going viral on social media.

As per reports, the incident happened on the way from Sagar to Mangaluru on Monday, when the Santro car and tipper truck collided. The truck driver, probably fearing vengeance from onlookers, accelerated, unaware that the automobile was caught beneath its dumper.

Passengers in the car received medical treatment

Reports suggest that locals, quickly chased the truck and ultimately forced the drive to stop. Soon after this incident, the driver was arrested by Padubidri police, which reached the spot of the accident. A woman and two men, who were inside the car, received medical treatment and their condition is said to be stable.

