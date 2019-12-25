Watch: Truck carrying abandoned India Post aircraft gets stuck under a bridge in West Bengal

A video of the incident is doing rounds on social in which it can be seen that a huge aircraft can be seen struggling to come out from under a bridge as cars and vehicles moved by. Locals said the abandoned airplane of India Post got stuck on Monday night on National Highway 2. India Post officials reached the spot on Tuesday and spoke to the local police personnel about a wayout.

The plane is said to be commissioned in 2007 and withdrawn last year. According to India Today, the stuck aircraft caused a lot of congestion on the busy road. But the congestion was cleared by police and other experts who managed to remove the airplane and truck from under the bridge.