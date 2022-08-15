e-Paper Get App

Watch: Tiranga unfurled 30 km above Earth to mark 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Space Kidz India, which supported the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, had recently launched a satellite "AzaadiSat" built by 750 school going girls.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Tiranga unfurled above Earth | Space Kidz India/Twitter

In order to celebrate 76 years of Independence, the Indian Flag was seen reaching great heights, unfurled some 30 kilometre above our planet Earth.

In support to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign, Space Kidz India launched the Tricolour high above Earth. It was made possible with a help of a special balloon.

To the unversed, Space Kidz India is an aerospace organization that creates young scientists for the country and spreads awareness among children for a borderless world.

Watch video:

"This is a mark of respect and tribute to all the freedom fighters and pride to people who are struggling hard to make India proud every day," Space Kidz India was quoted in reports. Also, Space Kidz India had recently launched a satellite "AzaadiSat" built by 750 school going girls. However, the satellite was placed in an unstable orbit, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Read Also
Watch: Indian woman performs aarti to worship Tiranga; video goes viral
article-image

