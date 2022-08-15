Watch: Tiranga unfurled 30 km above Earth to mark 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Tiranga unfurled above Earth | Space Kidz India/Twitter

In order to celebrate 76 years of Independence, the Indian Flag was seen reaching great heights, unfurled some 30 kilometre above our planet Earth.

In support to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign, Space Kidz India launched the Tricolour high above Earth. It was made possible with a help of a special balloon.

To the unversed, Space Kidz India is an aerospace organization that creates young scientists for the country and spreads awareness among children for a borderless world.

"This is a mark of respect and tribute to all the freedom fighters and pride to people who are struggling hard to make India proud every day," Space Kidz India was quoted in reports. Also, Space Kidz India had recently launched a satellite "AzaadiSat" built by 750 school going girls. However, the satellite was placed in an unstable orbit, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation.