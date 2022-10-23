WATCH: Three men tie minor to pillar and thrash him on suspicion of theft in UP; all three arrested

Twitter user @AhmedKhabeer_ posted the video, which shows the young boy being tied to the pole | Video capture

Video emerged on social media of a brutal incident on Sunday that showed three men tying a minor boy to a pillar, before proceeding to beat him, purportedly due to the minor being suspected of theft, in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district.

Twitter user @AhmedKhabeer_ posted the video, which shows the young boy being tied to the pole. His legs are forcibly and painfully contorted backwards by the men, who do the same with his arms.

In a welcome move, the Azamgarh police responded to the tweet within an hour hour, stating that they had arrested the three accused, identified as Surendra (45), Sanjay (32) and Vijay (52). All three were stated to be residents of Hadisha Dayalpur Bardah.

The police added that all three accused have been charged under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It was not immediately known whether there was a communal angle to the brutal incident.