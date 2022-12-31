WATCH: Thieves steal white Hyundai Creta car of well known architect from outside her home in Delhi | Representative pic

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a CCTV footage has captured a car theft of a famous Indian architect in Delhi. The woman expresses shock over th eincident and stated that the car - a Hyundai Creta- was stolen from right outside her home in Delhi. She even went on to add that her neighbour's car was stolen a month back.

Seetu Mahajan Kohli is known for creating interior designs and representing luxury brands of furniture in India and in Qatar.

Watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kohli: 'I hope they don't misuse the white Creta'

She tweeted and wrote, "Absolutely shocking to find out that my car was stolen right outside my house in Delhi, with all embassies around at around 6am in the morning. Hyundai Creta JK02CF0257.The neighbours car was stolen a month back!"

In another tweet she goes on saying that she only hopes that the car is not used for any unwanted activities with January 26 approaching.

Kohli wrote, "How unsafe is Delhi , hope the white Creta is not misused, according to the cops , white creta is most stolen and especially at this time to misuse before the 26th of January!"