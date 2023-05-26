WATCH: Tamil Nadu BJP worker objects to female doctor wearing hijab on duty; booked |

A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, has been booked after he objected to a woman doctor wearing a hijab while on night duty at a government primary health centre. The incident, captured in a viral video, shows the BJP member, Bhuvaneswar Ram, causing a disturbance at the health centre and raising objections to Dr Jannath Firdhouse's choice of clothing, reported India Today.

In the video, Bhuvaneswar Ram can be heard questioning the doctor's profession as she is not wearing a uniform but instead wearing a hijab and a burqa. The incident took place at the Tirupundi primary health centre in Nagapattinam district, where the accused had brought his neighbour, who had complained of chest pain.

Police responded quickly after video went viral

Onlookers at the scene recorded a video of Bhuvaneswar Ram creating a disturbance and noted that he was filming a woman doctor at night without her permission. The police responded to the matter by registering a case against the BJP member and initiating a manhunt to apprehend him.

Public reaction after the incident

The incident has sparked outrage and the BJP member's act was condemned by many people expressing support for Dr Jannath Firdhouse, criticising Bhuvaneswar Ram's behaviour.

Case filed against the accused, manhunt underway

The police's swift response in filing a case against the BJP member demonstrates their commitment to upholding the principles of justice and ensuring the safety and dignity of individuals, particularly women professionals. The manhunt launched to locate Bhuvaneswar Ram reflects the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the incident.