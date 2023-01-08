e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: SP workers clash with UP Police in Lucknow over media cell leader Manish Agarwal's arrest

WATCH: SP workers clash with UP Police in Lucknow over media cell leader Manish Agarwal's arrest

Hundreds of Samajwadi Party workers staged a protest outside the UP police headquarters in Lucknow as they demanded Manish Agarwal's immediate release.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Samajwadi Party worker Manish Jagan Agarwal was arrested on Sunday morning for allegedly posting "offensive tweets against many BJP spokespersons and journalists", informed Lucknow Commissioner of Police SB Shriadkar.

But the arrest backfired on the police as hundreds of SP workers staged a protest outside the UP police headquarters in the city as they demanded Agarwal's immediate release. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav too visited the police station.

"We received several complaints regarding offensive tweets against many BJP spokespersons & journalists. These tweets included offensive language against their families too," Shriadkar, CP Lucknow, told reporters.

Akhilesh Yadav Refuses Tea from UP Police

Akhilesh's visit was also marred by controversy as the SP chief refused to drink tea offered to him and his party workers by the police.

"I will not drink the tea here. I will bring my own, but can take your cup. I can't drink the tea offered here. What if you poison me? I don't have trust. I am serious, I don't have trust. I will get it from outside," Akhilesh told the cops.

Read Also
'What if you poison me?': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav refuses tea at police headquarters; WATCH video
article-image

The video of the incident is going viral on social media with many criticising Akhilesh for his lack of trust in the police.

Three Cases Registered Against Manish Agarwal

A total of three cases have been registered against Akhilesh Yadav at the Hazratganj police station for his remarks on Twitter.

"Manish Jagan Agarwal has been arrested for making indecent and derogatory remarks on social media," Assistant CP, Hazratganj, Arvind Kumar Verma told PTI.

The SP meanwhile, termed Agarwal's arrest as "condemnable and shameful" and sought his immediate release.

Read Also
UP: Samajwadi Party MP Shafiq Ur Rahman Barq slams BJP over COVID surge, says it is political corona
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

In pics: All you need to know about the 'International Kite Festival 2023'

In pics: All you need to know about the 'International Kite Festival 2023'

WATCH: SP workers clash with UP Police in Lucknow over media cell leader Manish Agarwal's arrest

WATCH: SP workers clash with UP Police in Lucknow over media cell leader Manish Agarwal's arrest

'What if you poison me?': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav refuses tea at police headquarters; WATCH video

'What if you poison me?': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav refuses tea at police headquarters; WATCH video

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to soon arrive at...

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to soon arrive at...

Air India Urination Case: 'Our response should have been much swifter,' Tata Sons Chairman issues...

Air India Urination Case: 'Our response should have been much swifter,' Tata Sons Chairman issues...