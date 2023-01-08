WATCH: SP workers clash with UP Police in Lucknow over media cell leader Manish Agarwal's arrest

Samajwadi Party worker Manish Jagan Agarwal was arrested on Sunday morning for allegedly posting "offensive tweets against many BJP spokespersons and journalists", informed Lucknow Commissioner of Police SB Shriadkar.

But the arrest backfired on the police as hundreds of SP workers staged a protest outside the UP police headquarters in the city as they demanded Agarwal's immediate release. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav too visited the police station.

"We received several complaints regarding offensive tweets against many BJP spokespersons & journalists. These tweets included offensive language against their families too," Shriadkar, CP Lucknow, told reporters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Akhilesh Yadav Refuses Tea from UP Police

Akhilesh's visit was also marred by controversy as the SP chief refused to drink tea offered to him and his party workers by the police.

"I will not drink the tea here. I will bring my own, but can take your cup. I can't drink the tea offered here. What if you poison me? I don't have trust. I am serious, I don't have trust. I will get it from outside," Akhilesh told the cops.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media with many criticising Akhilesh for his lack of trust in the police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Three Cases Registered Against Manish Agarwal

A total of three cases have been registered against Akhilesh Yadav at the Hazratganj police station for his remarks on Twitter.

"Manish Jagan Agarwal has been arrested for making indecent and derogatory remarks on social media," Assistant CP, Hazratganj, Arvind Kumar Verma told PTI.

The SP meanwhile, termed Agarwal's arrest as "condemnable and shameful" and sought his immediate release.