Watch: SP leader's hilarious protest to protest law-and-order situation in UP

UP's Director General of Police (DGP) O. P Singh on Thursday said that the administration has placed 62 people from across the state under arrest, and has urged close to three thousand others not to take part in demonstrations and rallies happening against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"We have arrested 62 people from all over the state, including from places such as Meerut, Aligarh, Mau, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Aligarh. Three people arrested from Meerut were held for distributing inflammatory pamphlets," Singh told ANI here.

Singh added that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the state and adequate forces have been deployed to maintain law and order.

"Various organisations had called for public agitation programs at various locations in Uttar Pradesh. Keeping that in mind Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed throughout the state. We have also deployed extra battalions of police, Rapid Action Force (RAF), and increased the frequency of patrolling vehicles in the entire state," he added.

Meanwhile, the city police team in Lucknow, under the guidance of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), nabbed three people accused of rumour-mongering on social media.