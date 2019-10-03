Watch: SP leader Firoz Khan's crying in front of Gandhi statue makes Twitter ROFL

Mahatma Gandhi, birth anniversary, Gandhi Jayanti 2019, Samajwadi Party leader, Firoz Khan

On October 2, India celebrated Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2019, Samajwadi Party leader Firoz Khan and his aides went a step ahead in their celebrations. A video has gone viral on social media which shows Firoz Khan crying in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue.

The video shows Firoz Khan crying in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue and missing his presence. Khan, along with a few other people, was caught on camera wailing to a statue of Gandhi, complaining why he died so soon after helping India attain Independence. The incident happened in Sambhal city of Uttar Pradesh. The video was recorded when Khan with other SP leaders reached Fawara Chowk in Chandausi Kotwali area and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

According to Latestly, Khan, in front of the camera, started crying and said, "where did you go Bapu. You liberated such a big country and left us alone. All our desires are ending slowly.”