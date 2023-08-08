No Confidence Debate: Sonia Gandhi Bursts Into Laughter As BJP MP Says 'Unko Bete Ko Set Karna Hai Aur Damaad Ko Bhent Karna Hai' (VIDEO)

Sonia Gandhi reacting to Nishikant Dubey's comments | Twitter

The No-confidence motion has been moved in the Parliament by the Opposition. A debate is being held over the no-confidence in the Parliament today. A war of words can be seen being taken place between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Opposition leaders in the Parliament. In the heat of the debate, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday took a jibe at former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, he said that "this No-Confidence Motion has been brought. Why has this been brought? Sonia ji (Gandhi) is sitting here. I think she has only two things to do - Bete ko set karna hai aur Damad ko bhent karna hai. That is the base of this Motion."

Reacting to the BJP MP's comments, Sonia Gandhi burst into laughter. Sonia Gandhi can be seen laughing to the comments of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra.

Taking personal swipe at Sonia Gandhi, Nishikant Dubey further said that "Sonia Gandhi is sitting here and I respect her a lot. Sonia Gandhi has only two things to do, One is to set her son Rahul Gandhi in politics and gift her son-in-law is the base of this no confidence motion." Everyone in the Paliament burst into laughter, including Sonia Gandhi. Other Congress leaders started to oppose the statement to which another BJP leader stood and said that "only the one to whom the comment is made against can object and not any other person. Sonia Gandhi is present in the Parliament, if she has no objection then nobody else can object." Nishikant Dubey further said that, "I stand by the comments made by me."

After this, the BJP MP then started speaking on Income Tax case against National Herald and said that whatever papers Congress asks him to produce in the Parliament, he will present it to them. To which if he fails to, then he asked Speaker Om Birla that he is free to disqualify him from the Parliament. He also said that only Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi can buy a property worth Rs 5,000 crore in just Rs 1 lakh. He further slammed Robert Vadra over the case filed against him. He referred Robert Vadra as 'Damaadji' in the Parliament.