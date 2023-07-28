WATCH: Six Suffer Electric Shock While Carrying Alam During Muharram Procession in UP’s Sambhal

Six Suffer Electric Shock While Carrying Alam | Twitter

In a tragic incident, around half a dozen people were injured after suffering electric shock while carrying Alam during Muharram procession in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal District on Friday. The viral video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a group of men suffer electric shock when the Alam or large decorated bamboo they were carrying came in contact with an electric cable above them.

The incident happened when the procession was crossing a railway track. Large crowd of mourners were crossing a railway track with Alam and Taziya in their hands.

The Alam which was being carried by a group of people came in contact with an electric cable overhead and acted as a conductor of electricity and jolted the people who came in contact with the bamboo. Around six people are reportedly injured in the incident.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital and are receiving treatment. The hospital authorities say they are out of danger. Police has urged people to take out the procession with safety and has also asked them to stay calm and peaceful.

