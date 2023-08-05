WATCH: Sisters Of PM Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath Meet At Temple In Uttarakhand's Garhwal

Sisters Of PM Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath Meet At Temple | Twitter

Dehradun, August 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sister Vasantiben, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's sister, Shashi Devi met at a temple in Uttarakhand's Garhwal here on Friday.

PM Modi's sister Vasanti Ben along with her husband reached Neelkanth Mahadev temple, located in Pauri, Garhwal region to offer prayers to Lord Shiva in the month of Sawan. Afterward, Vasanti Ben then visited the Parvati temple in Kothari village where she met Yogi Adityanath's sister Shashi Devi.

Video going viral

A video of their visit was also shared on social media platforms in which the duo were seen hugging and greeting each other, sporting smiles on their faces. After greeting each other, they proceeded toward the temple and offered prayers.

