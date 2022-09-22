Watch: Shocking video captures massive landslide at Kedarnath highway; no casualty reported

Massive landslide at Kedarnath highway |

Rudraprayag: National Highway (NH) - 109 at Rudraprayag was blocked on Thursday resulting in traffic over a sudden landslide led to the roll down of debris from the hill near Tarsali village in Rudraprayag.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: NH-109 in the Rudraprayag district blocked yesterday after a sudden landslide led to the roll down of debris near Tarsali Village



DM Mayur Dixit said, all travellers stopped at safe places. Once the debris is cleared, vehicular movement will be started. pic.twitter.com/tb4Sz61AsR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2022

The blockage of the NH lead to long queues of vehicles being formed on both sides of the road.

No casualties have been reported as the passengers were sent back by the local people before the debris fell.

District Magistrate (DM) Mayur Dixit told ANI that the work of opening the highway has been started and the safe movement of passengers will be done.

"All the passengers have been stopped at safe places. The work of opening the highway is being done by National Highways. Once the debris is cleared, the safe vehicular movement of passengers will be done," DM Dixit said.

While the pilgrims going to Kedarnath were stopped at Rudraprayag, Tilwara, Agastyamuni and Guptkashi. The pilgrims coming back from Sonprayag have also been stopped at safe places at Sonprayag, Sitapur, etc.