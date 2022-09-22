Watch: Shocking video captures massive landslide at Kedarnath highway; no casualty reported

e-Paper Get App
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Massive landslide at Kedarnath highway |

Rudraprayag: National Highway (NH) - 109 at Rudraprayag was blocked on Thursday resulting in traffic over a sudden landslide led to the roll down of debris from the hill near Tarsali village in Rudraprayag.

The blockage of the NH lead to long queues of vehicles being formed on both sides of the road.

No casualties have been reported as the passengers were sent back by the local people before the debris fell.

District Magistrate (DM) Mayur Dixit told ANI that the work of opening the highway has been started and the safe movement of passengers will be done.

"All the passengers have been stopped at safe places. The work of opening the highway is being done by National Highways. Once the debris is cleared, the safe vehicular movement of passengers will be done," DM Dixit said.

While the pilgrims going to Kedarnath were stopped at Rudraprayag, Tilwara, Agastyamuni and Guptkashi. The pilgrims coming back from Sonprayag have also been stopped at safe places at Sonprayag, Sitapur, etc.

