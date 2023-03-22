WATCH: Fresh protests by Khalistanis outside Indian High Commission in London after India's tit-for-tat move

WATCH: Security beefed up as fresh anti-India protests by Khalistanis erupt in London after India's tit-for-tat move |

London: Unprecedented security was seen outside the Indian High Commission in central London on Wednesday, ahead of a planned demonstration, in an apparent attempt to prevent a repetition of the chaos seen three days ago.

After the security arrangements were made, anti-India protests by Khalistanis behind police barricades were seen in a video tweeted by news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several trucks transporting dozens of uniformed officers were stationed outside the India House building. Mounted cops on horses guarded the roadway, while barricades were set up on the sidewalk. Following the event on Sunday, a massive Indian flag was still stretched between windows.

Security outside British High Commissioner's residence in Delhi eased

Earlier in the day, Indian security officials removed the protective barricades from outside the British High Commissioner's residence in Delhi.

Indian High Commission was attacked by pro-Khalistani extremists

The move comes a day after the Indian High Commission in London was attacked by pro-Khalistani extremists amid the ongoing crackdown on radical preacher and Waris Punjab De founder Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

The tricolour was removed and replaced by the Khalistani flag by Sikhs protesting outside the Indian High Commission. An official later took down the Khalistani flag and replaced it with a massive tricolour displayed outside the building.