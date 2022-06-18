Watch: Sai Pallavi issues clarification after controversy erupts over her remarks on Kashmiri Pandit exodus, says 'snippets taken out of context'

Sai Pallavi | File Image

Actress Sai Pallavi on Saturday issued a clarification after a huge controversy erupted over her recent remarks on Kashmiri Pandit exodus. The 'Virata Parvam' actress claimed the snippets from the interview were taken out of context and stated that her intention was to convey that violence in the name of any religion was a huge sin.

During an interaction with the YouTube channel Great Andhra, Sai Pallavi had compared the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits with cow vigilantism. She said, "The Kashmir Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, there was an instance recently where a Muslim was attacked when he was driving a vehicle carrying cows, and people chanted Jai Shri Ram. So where is the difference from what happened then and what is happening now?"

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram today, the actress issued a clarification.

She said, "After I watched the film Kashmir Files, I had the opportunity to speak with the director. I was disturbed seeing the plight of people. I would never be-little tragedy like the genocide. Having said that, I can never come to terms with the mob lynching incident that happened during Covid times. I believe violence in any form is wrong and violence in the name of any religion is wrong."

"All I wanted to convey was that violence in the name of any religion is a huge sin. Many people online justified the mob lynching incidents. I believe all lives are important. I hope a day doesn't come when a child is born and he/she is afraid of his/her identity," she added.

Watch Video: