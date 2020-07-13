Watch: Sachin Pilot's posters removed from Rajasthan Congress HQ after Surjewala claims leadership has spoken to him

This comes after Randeep Surjewala on Monday said that Congress Government is stable in the state and will complete the full term. He also claimed that over the last 48 hours, Congress leadership has spoken to Sachin Pilot a number of times about the present political situation in the state.

Speaking to media, Surjewala said, "I want to clearly state that Congress govt is stable in Rajasthan and we will complete the full term. No amount of conspiracy by BJP will be successful in toppling our govt in the state: Randeep Surjewala."

"If anyone is upset in family, they should find a solution by sitting with members of the family...On behalf of Congress leadership, including Sonia ji & Rahul ji, I convey that doors of Congress party are always open for Sachin ji or any member," he added.

Meanwhile, Pilot's office had on Sunday evening had put out a statement and said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Government is in minority after over 30 Congress and some independent MLAs had pledged support to the Deputy Chief Minister.

The party then called the MLAs for a Legislative Party meeting in which over 90 MLAs are reportedly present. Tourism Minsiter Vishvendra Singh Bharatpur is not present at the meeting. He took to Twitter and said, "Whatever my decision, it will be in the interest of the people who have elected me."