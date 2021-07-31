Watch: RPF constable rescues woman who slipped while alighting from moving train at Secunderabad station

In many instances, railway officers, constables at the station with their alertness and courage have saved lives of people by rescuing them from falling under the train. A yet another incident took place in Telangana when a woman trying to board a moving train fell off but was saved from dying.

At Telangana's Secunderabad station, a constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a woman from falling under moving train. The incident took place on July 30 i.e. on Friday. The RPF officer's alertness and quick action was captured in the CCTV footage of railway station.

Take a look at this video shared by news agency ANI:

As she tried to jump on to the train, she slipped and got stuck between the train and the platform and was getting dragged by the moving train.