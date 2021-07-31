Watch: RPF constable rescues woman who slipped while alighting from moving train at Secunderabad station

In many instances, railway officers, constables at the station with their alertness and courage have saved lives of people by rescuing them from falling under the train. A yet another incident took place in Telangana when a woman trying to board a moving train fell off but was saved from dying.
At Telangana's Secunderabad station, a constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a woman from falling under moving train. The incident took place on July 30 i.e. on Friday. The RPF officer's alertness and quick action was captured in the CCTV footage of railway station.
Take a look at this video shared by news agency ANI:
As she tried to jump on to the train, she slipped and got stuck between the train and the platform and was getting dragged by the moving train.
Fortunately, RPF constable Dinesh Singh, who was walking by, saw her and reacted quickly and pulled her back on to the platform. Singh’s quick reflexes saved the woman from death.
A similar incident was reported at Mumbai's Borivali station when constable saved a man from being crushed under a moving train on June 29.
The incident took place when the man was trying to get down from a moving train at Mumbai's Borivali railway station. While trying get down from the train, the man lost his balance and slipped.
After seeing the man fall, an alert on-duty constable pulled the man out before he slipped between the train and the platform. The passenger was dangerously close to the gap between the train and platform when the constable pulled him away, the Central railway had said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)