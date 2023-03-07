WATCH: Robbers steal ₹ 40 lakh from bikers bag near Red Fort in Delhi; arrested | Admin

According to police, two individuals were detained on Tuesday for robbing a motorcycle near the Red Fort of Delhi of Rs 40 lakh. As the man stops his bike at a traffic signal, they can be seen in a Surveillance camera snatching the man's money from his bag.

In the evening of March 1, three males can be seen in the video closely following a bike while it is surrounded by a lot of traffic.

Robbery takes place in full public view

The men quickly approach the bike as it stops in between two vehicles after slowing down at a stop sign.

Unbeknownst to the motorcyclist, one of them quickly removes something from his shoulder bag by unzipping it. Then he gives it to the others, who quickly leave the area after receiving it.

People can be seen strolling in front of the bike as it happens, and automobiles are stopped only inches from from it.

Two of the three individuals have been taken into custody. Aakash and Abhishek have been recognised as the suspects. According to police, the group is known to target bikers.

Rs 38 lakh of the Rs 40 lakh items reported stolen had been found, they added.