Watch: RJD workers vandalise auto-rickshaws in Bihar during CAA protests

Patna (Bihar): Following the "Bihar Bandh" call given by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, protesters broke barricades and created a roadblock on the road during a demonstration in Patna.

The violent protesters also vandalised auto-rickshaws in Bhagalpur during the anti-CAA stir. At Patna workers of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) which is backing the RJD's call broke barricades during a demonstration against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Supporters of other parties have also come out in support of the "Bihar Bandh" called by the RJD.