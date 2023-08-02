WATCH: Ravish Kumar Slams Journalist For Allegedly Spreading Hate, Questions Channel Owner’s Silence

Ravish Kumar | Twitter

Mukesh Ambani-owned news channel is facing ire on social media, after its reporter was allegedly seen promoting hate on the channel. Ravish Kumar questioned Mukesh Ambani after the anchor was seen promoting hate speech on a show. Ravish Kumar asked Mukesh Ambani to take action against such anchors promoting hate on his channel. Mukesh Ambani should stop his News Anchors from spewing hatred on National Television

In a video, Ravish Kumar said that these anchors use Mukesh Ambani's channel as a platform by to propagate hatred towards a particular religion. The show Ravish Kumar was talking about was hosted by anchor Aman Chopra. Many social media users have slammed Mukesh Ambani over his inaction against such journalists.

Social Media ire against Mukesh Ambani

A Twitter user sharing Ravish Kumar's video, said that It is not possible that Mukesh Ambani would not know what goes on in his channel and that it is impossible to believe that hate speech is being promoted on his channel without his consent. He also said that Media owners like Mukesh Ambani and Arun Puri are the real culprits behind creating the atmosphere of hate in the country. He also praised Ravish Kumar for taking Mukesh Ambani's name in the video.

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore comes out in support

However, BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore came in support of Aman Chopra and slammed Ravish Kumar. Sharing a video on social media, He said that Aman Chopra is asking for peace and there is nothing wrong in it. He further said that "Leftist media is the problem, not the anchor they are targeting."

