Watch: Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag perform last rites at Patna's Digha ghat; Nitish Kumar, Ravi Shankar Prasad and others present

The last rites of Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan were performed on Saturday by his son Chirag at Patna's Digha ghat. He had passed away on Thursday in New Delhi. He was 74. The mortal remains were flown from Delhi to Patna on Friday for the last rites.
A large crowd, including several political leaders, were present to pay their tributes. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were some of the politicians present during the last rites.
Here are some of the pictures and videos of the last rites:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and several other leaders paid their tributes to the late leader at his residence in the national capital.
Ram Vilas Paswan held the portfolio of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
He was born to Late Shri Jamun Paswan and Late Siya Devi in a Dalit family in Shaharbanni village on July 5, 1946.
Paswan, who held a Bachelor of Laws and a Master of Arts degrees, started his innings in electoral politics with a win from Alauli Assembly seat in 1969 on Samyukta Socialist Party ticket.
He had hit the national headlines after winning the 1977 Lok Sabha election from Hajipur seat with a record margin of votes on Janata Party ticket. Since then, he represented Hajipur seat eight times.
(With input from agencies)
