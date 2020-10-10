Watch: Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag perform last rites at Patna's Digha ghat; Nitish Kumar, Ravi Shankar Prasad and others present

The last rites of Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan were performed on Saturday by his son Chirag at Patna's Digha ghat. He had passed away on Thursday in New Delhi. He was 74. The mortal remains were flown from Delhi to Patna on Friday for the last rites.

A large crowd, including several political leaders, were present to pay their tributes. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were some of the politicians present during the last rites.

Here are some of the pictures and videos of the last rites: