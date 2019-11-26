Watch: Rajasthan Police manhandle unemployed women protesting outside Cong office in Jaipur

More than two dozen protesters were arrested on charges of disturbing peace. While 15 women protesters were given bail, 11 persons including Upen Yadav, state president of the RBEM, have been sent to jail. The protesters continue to camp outside the Congress office till late night.

Speaking to the media before his arrest Yadav questioned the government’s intent, “All we get are assurances. We are tired of waiting for jobs. This is why we have protested today. I would like to caution the chief minister (Ashok Gehlot) and deputy chief minister (Sachin Pilot) that officials and ministers will cause them harm. Panchayat elections are round the corner and this could harm their prospects,” said Yadav.