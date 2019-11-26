Watch: Rajasthan Police manhandle unemployed women protesting outside Cong office in Jaipur

Unemployed women protesting at the state Congress office in Jaipur were manhandled and lathi charged by the police in on Monday. Unemployed youth Rajasthan Berozgar Ekikrut Mahasang (RBEM) had gathered at the state Congress office in large numbers to demand that recruitments for over twelve thousand ANM and GNM posts that has been pending since 2013 be completed. They were also demanding that over 10 thousand LDC posts vying vacant be filled.
Heavy police force was deployed at the Congress office where public hearing was taking place. The protesters wanted to go in and speak to the leaders and when they started pushing forward to cross the barricades, the police lathi charged them. Women protesters were manhandled as they were arrested and bundled into police vehicles.
More than two dozen protesters were arrested on charges of disturbing peace. While 15 women protesters were given bail, 11 persons including Upen Yadav, state president of the RBEM, have been sent to jail. The protesters continue to camp outside the Congress office till late night.
Speaking to the media before his arrest Yadav questioned the government’s intent, “All we get are assurances. We are tired of waiting for jobs. This is why we have protested today. I would like to caution the chief minister (Ashok Gehlot) and deputy chief minister (Sachin Pilot) that officials and ministers will cause them harm. Panchayat elections are round the corner and this could harm their prospects,” said Yadav.
The incident taking place just when Pancahayat elections are due does not bode well for the party that had employment as one of its major poll promises in Rajasthan. It had also announced in its manifesto that an unemployment board would be set up to look into the problems of youth and provide employment, but that too is yet to be formed. The protesters seeking jobs and completion of pending recruitment process largely belong to rural areas; which are traditional Congress strongholds and the police brutality is not likely to go down well with them.