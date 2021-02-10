Watch: Rajasthan Congress MLA Indira Meena reaches Assembly on tractor to show support for farmers

Congress MLA Indira Meena on Wednesday created quite the furore after reaching the Rajasthan Assembly atop a tractor. According to the lawmaker, it was a move intended "to show support for farmers".

Since November 2020, thousands of farmers remain gathered at Delhi's borders protesting against three contentious farm laws. While there have been multiple rounds of talks held with the Centre, there has been no consensus reached. With the farmers insistently calling for the laws to be repealed, it remains unclear when the deadlock will be resolved.

Several political parties including the Congress have lent their support to the farmers' agitation. With the party in power in the state of Rajasthan, it has also passed Bills to negate the effects of the Centre's farm laws.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI show Meena driving the slowly moving tractor as several other individuals cheer from the vehicle.